EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:18, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Deputy PM held meeting on health situation in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Today pursuant to the President’s task of the Head of State, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov paid a working visit to Atyrau region and held an emergency meeting on the epidemiological situation in the region, the PM’s press service informs.

    The number of coronavirus cases in the region climbed to 7,150, 4,693 recovered, 13 died. A 400-bed quarantine centre will open in the regional hospital to stabilize epidemiological situation. Currently there are 694 beds for people with infectious disease, 895 provisional and 2,328 quarantine beds. The number of pneumonia cases made 1,307. 1,429 doctors work in the frontline. The region lacks 278 doctors.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!