Deputy PM holds web conference with representatives of German business

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 21, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, a video conference was held with the participation of the leaders of more than 50 German companies, primeminister.kz reports.

The event was participated by ambassadors of two countries, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of German Economy Michael Harms, head of the representative office of the German economy in Central Asia Hovsep Voskanyan and deputy heads of branch ministries of Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar thanked businessmen for maintaining partnership despite the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed confidence in further building up mutually beneficial cooperation. In addition he noted Kazakhstan’s willingness to provide full support to investors.

Deputy Foreign Minister A. Aidarov reported on the implementation of 51 joint investment projects worth USD3.7 billion. In turn, representatives of the German business noted the importance of continuing investment and maintaining economic ties with Kazakhstan despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties remain fully committed to previous agreements and continue to develop investment cooperation.