Deputy PM inspects redevelopment of Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A working group headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, has visited today Turkestan region. Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev made the delegation familiar with the development plan of the regional center, and with the construction progress at various sites, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

First of all, the working group inspected the construction sites in the administrative and business center of the city. Presently, 26 multi-story residential buildings are being built here, of which 20 residential houses (1,200 apartments) will be rental housing, while other 6 houses or 336 apartments will be sold through mortgage loans.



It should be mentioned that the construction of 11 (660 apartments) of 20 residential buildings began in September this year and is to be completed in April 2019. In addition, in November next year, it is planned to complete the construction of the remaining 9 residential buildings (540 apartments). In addition, the construction of mortgage-loan housing (6 residential buildings for 336 apartments) is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.



It is to be recalled that this year, a kindergarten for 280 children in Otyrar residential area has already been constructed as part of a public-private partnership. Moreover, by the start of the next academic year, it is planned to place in operation a new 900-student school.

Alongside this, in the administrative and business center of Turkestan, the construction of the House of Administrations and Departments, a new administrative building, and a 5-star Rixos Hotel has commenced.

During the visit, Mayor of Turkestan Alipbek Ussebayev informed the working group on the city's infrastructure plans. This year, 20,000 customers in Turkestan have been provided with natural gas, and the coverage reached 58 percent.

In addition, the delegation also visited the Azret-Sultan State Historical and Cultural Site. The members of the working group reviewed the sketch of historical architectural projects to be built near the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi. A 98-hectare spiritual and cultural center will be built in that area.