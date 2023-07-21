Deputy PM Sklyar holds meeting with governors and mayors
The local executive bodies are carrying out works to prepare power facilities, engineering infrastructure, as well as social and housing fund facilities in order to ensure an uninterrupted and safer heating season.
The governors of Atyrau, Karaganda, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions reported about the work underway.
Reports were also made by the Energy and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministries on issues supervised and current issues.
Following the discussion, Sklyar instructed the governors of the regions to timely complete all repairing works to ensure the upcoming heating period is stable. The relevant ministries were tasked to tighten control over the preparation of energy facilities and engineering infrastructure for the fall-winter period.