    15:51, 21 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Deputy PM to check N Kazakhstan's readiness for flood period

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A government's delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek arrived in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    During the visit Deputy Prime Minister Kassymbek will be briefed on whether the region is ready for the upcoming flood period and spring sowing campaign.

    The delegation will visit a number of villages while in the region. Also, a visit to the industrial zone ‘Raduga' LLP is planned within the trip.

