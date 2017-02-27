Deputy PM to visit Pavlodar, Aktobe regions this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov will visit Pavlodar and Aktobe regions this week. This was announced by CCS spokesman Murat Zhumanbay during a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On March 1 and 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov will make working visits to Pavlodar and Aktobe regions", he said.

The main purpose of the visits is the discussion and development of agricultural cooperatives in the regions.