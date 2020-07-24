EN
    15:20, 24 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Deputy PM Tugzhanov arrives in Kyzylorda region

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov has arrived in Kyzylorda region on a working visit, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting in the regional Akimat Mr. Tugzhanov instructed the head of SK-Pharmacy to provide the regional medical institutions with pharmaceuticals in the amount of a month's supply. There was informed that within a week lung ventilation devices will be additionally delivered to regional institutions. Moreover, additional 200 oxygen concentrators will also be delivered to the region on July 26.

    As part of the working trip Deputy Prime Minister will familiarize himself with the work of the regional ambulance station and the regional multidisciplinary clinic.


