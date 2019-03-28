Deputy PM visits Akmola public service centers

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM As part of her working visit to Akmola region Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova surveyed the process of providing one-stop shop principle public services and realization progress of the Digital Kazakhstan state program.

There are 25 front-offices, including the specialized and migration public service centres in the region. Since the beginning of the year, the centres have rendered about 180,000 public services.



The Deputy PM got familiarized with the digital public service centre's work. It provides e-services via the Connection Point self-service sector and teaches the new ways to receive public services through smartphones, in particular, via telegram-bot and mGov mobile application. There are also special classes to teach digital literacy at the centre.



