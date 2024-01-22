Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Pavlodar, debates irrigation issues

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a republican session on irrigation issues as part of his working visit to Pavlodar.

Representatives of the Agriculture, Water Resources and Irrigation Ministries, akimats of regions and districts, agro-industrial financial institutions, investment projects, agrarians and domestic irrigation equipment producers attended the session to debate prospects, opportunities, and problems while introducing efficient irrigation projects in the regions.

As Zhumangarin said one of the major waterways of Kazakhstan, the River Irtysh, runs through Pavlodar region. The region has great experience in developing projects and introducing advanced irrigation methods. The key is to explore and determine approaches to select irrigation projects that will receive soft loans. He said last year construction of 65 commercial dairy farms was supported as part of the state support large project. This year the large project will allocate 100 billion tenge for the construction of vegetable storehouses, poultry farms, irrigation projects, and cattle breeding. The existing and potential domestic equipment producers for irrigation systems and experienced agrarians.

According to Vice Minister of Agriculture Amangaliy Berdalin this year Kazakhstan tills 1.58 million hectares of irrigable lands. Of which 227,300 hectares or 14.3% of lands use modern sprinkling equipment, 97,900 hectares or 6.2% of land use drip irrigation.

For the past five years Kazakhstan saw an increase in irrigated lands promoting water saving technologies. Since 2019 the acreage grew by 33% from 210,600 hectares to 279,600 hectares in 2022. In 2023 it rose to 312,200 hectares.

Water Resources and Irrigation Vice Minister Nurlan Aldamzharov said the share of water consumption by the agricultural industry makes 65% of all water withdrawal. 97% of all water withdrawal or 78% of all irrigated land countrywide falls on five southern regions: Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda and Zhetysu regions with a total square of irrigation up to 1.4 million hectares. Fundamental irrigation water loss also accounts for the said regions.