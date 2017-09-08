Deputy Prime Minister of Russia congratulates Kazakhstan with EXPO-2017 success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich congratulated Kazakhstan on its success with holding the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the XI Eurasian Forum Kazenergy he said that holding such an event is a great success for Kazakhstan and an indicator of the country's economic growth.

Mr. Dvorkovich stressed that the choice of the theme for the exhibition was very logical., saying that ensuring an energy sustainability is one of the key conditions for the sustainable development on the global scale.

As it was reported, the closing ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 will be held on Sunday, September 10. The official part will be taking place from 8 pm to 8.50 pm place at the EXPO's Congress Center and broadcasted on a large screen at the Amphitheater.

EXPO-2017 is taking place in Kazakh capital from June 10 to September 10, 2017. The theme of the exhibition is "Future Energy" is aimed at tackling global energy challenges of the modern age. In total 115 countries and 22 international organizations are showcasing their achievements in the field of alternative energy sources.