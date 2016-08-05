EN
    17:10, 05 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey: Nursultan Nazarbayev is first president coming to Turkey to support us these days

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev is the first president, who came to Turkey to support Turkish people in these difficult times, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Tugrul Turkes told to Kazinform correspondents.

    "Each meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev is very productive. He is the first president to have come to Turkey in these difficult times since July 15. He has not changed his position despite the events that happened in July. It means a lot for Turkey," T. Turkes said.

    The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that despite the fact that Kazakhstan and Turkey were separated by a great distance, the country have always had close economic ties. Nursultan Nazarbayev supportes and unites Turkic peoples.

    "However, our trade turnover has declines recently and it is explained mainly by the economic crisis. Now we sell only ready products. We think it's time to unite and start producing something jointly. Kazakhstan has a great potential and an advantageous geographical location. Kazakhstan has two big markets nearby - China and Russia," T. Turkes noted.

     

     

