Deputy Prime Minister tours N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev has arrived in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

In the afternoon Askar Zhumagaliyev is expected to take part in the reporting meeting of Governor Kumar Aksakalov, the internal policy department reports.



In the morning Zhumagaliyev paid a visit to two plants in Petropavlovsk, namely, the Kirov plant and Petropavlovsk heavy machine plant, to survey modernization progress.