EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Deputy Prime Minister tours N Kazakhstan rgn

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev has arrived in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    In the afternoon Askar Zhumagaliyev is expected to take part in the reporting meeting of Governor Kumar Aksakalov, the internal policy department reports.

    In the morning Zhumagaliyev paid a visit to two plants in Petropavlovsk, namely, the Kirov plant and Petropavlovsk heavy machine plant, to survey modernization progress.null null

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Industry North Kazakhstan region Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!