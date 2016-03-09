Deputy Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan and Japanese Ambassador discussed issues if nuclear nonproliferation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Askar Beisenbayev met with Ambassador of Japan Masayoshi Kamohara due to completion of his mission in Kazakhstan.

As the press serviced of the Senate informed, the Deputy Speaker thanked the foreign diplomat for his active and productive work aimed at strengthening of the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation in different spheres.

A. Beisenbayev familiarized the interlocutor with the law making work of the Senate, the main aspects of the implementation of the Nur Otan Narty and the National Plan "100 specific steps" on implementations of five institutional reforms.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament. Having expressed the gratefulness to the Government of Japan for the support of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 the Deputy Senate Speaker noted that Japanese companies could use the potential of the exhibition for demonstration of their latest innovations.