Desalination plant, power station to be built in Mangystau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Mangistau Region Investment Forum has been held in Astana within the framework of the Expo 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yeraly Tugzhanov, the Mangistau Regional Governor, said in his welcoming speech that the forum is of special importance as the region is one of Kazakhstan's leaders in terms of oil and gas production.

As part of the forum, governor Tugzhanov, representatives of ministries and foreign embassies took part in the investment meeting at the Kazakh Invest Company's pavilion.



During the event, Yeraly Tugzhanov spoke about the investment potential of the region.

"Tangible results have been achieved in terms of investment attracted to the region. Since the Seaport Aktau Special Economic Zone was put into operation it has attracted KZT 74 billion of investment and produced goods worth of KZT 231 billion. Currently, the region's investment portfolio includes 49 ongoing and planned projects for a total of over $2 billion. All this opens up vast prospects for investors," the governor said.



It should be noted that at the meeting the Administration of Mangistau Region and several foreign companies signed memorandums.

In particular, representatives of the CITIC Group Corporation and the regional administration signed a memorandum and set up a project for the construction of a desalination plant at the Karazhanbas field in Mangistau region.



Moreover, Aktau Mayor Serikbay Trumov met with Italian colleagues and signed a memorandum of partnership between the cities of Aktau and Lonigo with a view to develop intercultural cooperation, tourism and socioeconomic sectors.

In addition, the Mangistau Regional Administration and the Finnish company Varsila signed an agreement for the construction of a 250 MW power plant.



