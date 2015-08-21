Despite crisis Kazakhstan continues to work with investors - ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan believes that despite all difficulties the country should continue to pursue the policy of industrialization and adjust it to the new conditions as proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to Minister Issekeshev, given the situation Kazakhstan needs to continue to attract investors and technologies and prioritize every million invested into the country and every workplace created. Investors working in Kazakhstan should boost production, expand product range, and create new products and new workplaces. To this end, the ministry signed over 20 agreements with investors on re-investment into other projects. For instance, four new enterprises have been recently launched in Almaty region within the framework of one of those agreements.