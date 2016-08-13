Despite moratorium, work on land issues should be continued - Abenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Despite the extension of moratorium, the work on land issues should be continued, believes member of the Land Reform Commission Murat Abenov.

"Our state has reached another level of political culture. It is noticeable that the society has changed. Its political, information, legal and economic literacy has increased dramatically. The authorities supported the people of Kazakhstan and created this commission which was a right decision," Mr. Abenov said at the regular session of the commission in Astana on Saturday.



In his words, since the establishment of the commission, a number of pressing issues were solved.



"If the moratorium on the sale of land and land lease is extended for five years, the work on the land issues will continue," he added.