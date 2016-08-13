EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:03, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Despite moratorium, work on land issues should be continued - Abenov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Despite the extension of moratorium, the work on land issues should be continued, believes member of the Land Reform Commission Murat Abenov.

    "Our state has reached another level of political culture. It is noticeable that the society has changed. Its political, information, legal and economic literacy has increased dramatically. The authorities supported the people of Kazakhstan and created this commission which was a right decision," Mr. Abenov said at the regular session of the commission in Astana on Saturday.

    In his words, since the establishment of the commission, a number of pressing issues were solved.

    "If the moratorium on the sale of land and land lease is extended for five years, the work on the land issues will continue," he added.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Astana Events Government Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!