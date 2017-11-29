Details of Kazakh President's arrival in Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Belarus on an official visit. The plane of the Kazakh Leader landed at Minsk National Airport, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .

Nursultan Nazarbayev was met at the airport by Belarus' First Vice Premier Vasily Matyushevsky.





The two presidents are expected to hold official talks at the Palace of Independence on 29 November. The two leaders will discuss a wide range of issues related to the cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral formats. The agenda will include the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, investment cooperation, development of industrial cooperation, transport and logistics infrastructure and many other promising areas.







The visit is taking place as the two countries are marking 25 years of the diplomatic relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan in 2017.



On 29 November Minsk will play host to the Belarus-Kazakhstan business forum. The event will consider the promising areas of business cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan and will feature business talks. Taking part in the forum will be about 130 representatives of Kazakh companies interested in cooperation with Belarusian business in mechanical engineering, agriculture, the production of farm machinery and equipment, food and light industries, trade and services, logistics, banking activity, investments, ICT, and others.



In January-September 2017 the bilateral trade totaled $485.8 million, up 64.8% from the same period in 2016. The Belarusian exports made up $425.4 million. Belarus' major exports include milk and dairy products, tractors and tractive units, trucks, meat and meat products, furniture, grain harvesters, sugar, medications, tires, lifts, plastic containers, ceramic tiles and many more.



The bilateral trade in services exceeded $128 million, up 2.1 times. The Belarusian exports reached almost $100 million.







The Belarusian commodity distribution network in Kazakhstan includes 36 entities set up with the Belarusian capital, and also more than 160 facilities of the dealer network. There are eight joint assembly plants. Belarus is home to 36 companies with Kazakhstan's capital including 11 joint ventures and 25 foreign companies.