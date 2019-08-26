Deutschland Tour 2019. Astana Team’s roster announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the 2.HC race Deutschland Tour, which will be held from August 29th to September 1st.

Team's line-up: Rodrigo Contreras, Magnus Cort, Alexey Lutsenko, Hernando Bohorquez, Andrey Zeits and Davide Villella, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen.

Race information: https://www.deutschland-tour.com/de/home



