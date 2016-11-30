Development of branding in Kazakhstan discussed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A roundtable themed "Branding in Kazakhstan: problems, prospects and ways of development" was held at the Almaty Chamber of Entrepreneurs in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event brought together representatives of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Almaty city administration, KAZBRANDS public fund, Academy of Innovative and Intellectual Technologies LLP, deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, scientists and public figures.



In her remarks chief consultant of the administrative office of the Kazakh Mazhilis Zhanna Kaikenova mentioned several factors that matter in terms of creation of the national brand.



In her words, nowadays branding should become a powerful instrument in the promotion of the country. Representatives of SME should play the key role in that process.



"There are a lot of locally made products in our inner market. The question we are facing today is how to make them competitive and able to carve out a niche. A lot is done in that direction. However, this work is not systematic. A concept is needed and specific criteria in the sphere of entrepreneurship should be worked out," she said.



She drew attention of those present to the project "100 best brands in Kazakhstan" of KAZBRANDS public fund. Kaikenova stressed that it will take a lot of time and effort to determine 100 best brands of Kazakhstan.



This project will help create the image of strong and prosperous Kazakhstan. The concept of brands' development is mapped out within the framework of the tasks set by President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev on accession to the club of world's 30 most developed countries.



It should be noted that this work is done within the framework of implementation of the 88th step of the National Plan "100 specific steps" on the promotion of the idea of the universal labor society.