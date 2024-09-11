Development of cooperation prospects with Kazakhstan discussed in Parliament of Finland

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov and member of the Finnish parliament Ville Skinnari held a meeting in Parliament of Finland, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. .

The Kazakh diplomat stressed the importance of the work of friendship groups in the legislative bodies of both countries aimed at strengthening the institutional framework of bilateral political cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues and outlined further practical steps for bilateral cooperation in various fields, primarily in trade, economic and investment spheres. Special attention was paid to interparliamentary cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels, which gives dynamics to the political dialogue between the countries

In conclusion, the parties confirmed their common commitment to further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Finland.

Ville Skinnari is the head of the Friendship Group with the Republic of Kazakhstan in Parliament of the Republic of Finland. The first Group for cooperation with Kazakhstan was established on September 7, 2023.