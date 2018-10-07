Development of domestic tourism of paramount importance - Igaliyev

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Marat Igaliyev, deputy governor of Akmola region, says the fact that President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the development of domestic tourism is of paramount importance for the region.

According to Igaliyev, the President once again proved to be a brilliant strategic thinker and raised the most acute problems in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazinform reports.



"Particular attention was paid to the development of domestic tourism. It is very important for Akmola region, because it is situated next to the country's capital Astana. We will do our best to make the region and the Burabay resort the most comfortable place," Igaliyev promised.



Igaliyev added that the concept of modern-day resort is being implemented in the region.



"The Head of State believes that domestic tourism will give a new momentum and he is right... Kazakhstan has a huge potential in terms of the development of domestic tourism," he said.