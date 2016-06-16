Development of highway network to make Kazakhstani regions attractive for investors - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Development of highway network will enhance investment attractiveness of Kazakhstani regions and people's quality of living, believes Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

"Many countries overcame crisis by developing their highway networks. Development of highway network will enhance attractiveness of Kazakhstani regions and, eventually, people's quality of life," Mr. Tokayev said at a roundtable on Thursday dedicated to the implementation of the new Economic Policy "Nurly zhol".



According to the Senate, Speaker, Kazakhstan is located at the crossroads of many transit corridors.



"Western Europe - Western China" international transit corridor which is set to be completed soon will cross Kazakhstan as well.