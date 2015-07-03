EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:13, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Development of Kazakhstan&#39;s space industry discussed in Akorda

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a briefing session with members of the Security Council in Astana, the Akorda's press service reports.

    At the session, utmost attention was paid to the development of Kazakhstan's space industry, including implementation of the project on Baiterek space rocket complex. The session also approved the candidature of Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov who will fly to ISS based on the previous agreement between President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Government.

