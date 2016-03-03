Development of ‘Modern Silk Road' tourist product discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev has held a meeting with Secretary General of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council Ramil Gassanov in Astana today.

At the meeting the sides discussed the development of the Modern Silk Road test tour that will cross the territory of Kazakhstan, the future of the Aktau sea port as well as cooperation in transport, tourism, media and other fields, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.



Issekeshev and Gassanov also touched upon the political and economic situation in the Turkic-speaking states and agreed to maintain a constructive dialogue on all issues related to cooperation within the Council.



Recall that in 2014 Kazakhstan was named as a coordinator of the program on creation of the single tourist product "Turkic council: Modern Silk Road".