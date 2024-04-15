Development of parliamentarism lies at the center of political modernization, President Tokayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service

Addressing those present, the Head of State said Armenia and Kazakhstan have a common history and centuries-long cultural ties.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan and Armenia concluded important agreements in spheres such as trade and economic, investments, transportation and logistics. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the development of parliamentarism lies at the center of large-scale political modernization underway in Kazakhstan at his initiative.

In his turn, Alen Simonyan noted the high level of mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan. He highlighted importance of cooperation between the countries at interparliamentary platforms. Besides, the parties debated prospects for strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation and ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.