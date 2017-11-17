Development of S Kazakhstan agriculture discussed in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to Zhambyl region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov held a meeting with agricultural producers and officials of the southern regions to discuss the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Agroindustrial Complex for 2017-2021, the Prime Minister's press service reports.

In particular, the meeting discussed the issues of further improving competitiveness of the region's agriculture, increasing the exports, development of agricultural cooperatives, increasing investment in agricultural research, digitization of agriculture and updating the agricultural machinery.

Akim of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev delivered a report on the development of agro-industrial complex in the region and First Deputy Minister Kairat Aituganov reported on the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Agroindustrial Complex in the 10 months of 2017.

In turn, heads of local agricultural companies spoke about the diversification of agricultural production, exports, as well as subsidies for agricultural producers, etc.

It should be noted that in his recent Address to the Nation, President Nazarbayev called the agro-industrial complex a driver of the future growth of Kazakhstan's economy. According to him, the most important task is to make Kazakhstan one of the world's largest agricultural exporters.