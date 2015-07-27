Development of Trans-Caspian international route discussed in Batumi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 24 Batumi hosted the regular meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Trans-Caspian international transport route under the chairmanship of the President of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin.

The sitting of the working group has been attended by heads of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", Turkish State Railways, JSC "Azerbaijan Railways", JSC "Georgian Railways", JSC "NC "Aktau international sea trade port", Baku International Sea Trade Port, JSC "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company", LLC "Batumi Sea Port", "Minsheng Logistics Co., Ltd." (China). As a result of coordinated joint efforts of the parties on July 24 the first container train en route China - Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan was launched. It is planned to start operation of the train the Trans-Caspian international transport route - Turkey (Istanbul). In accordance the state program "100 specific steps", Kazakhstan Temir Zholy proposed the establishment of a joint venture that will promote the development of container transport along the Trans-Caspian international transport route. The parties stressed the importance of the work of the Coordinating Committee to strengthen transport cooperation in the development of the regional economy.