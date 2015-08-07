Development plan of «Bolashak» international scholarship for 2016-2020 approved in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the republican commission on preparation of specialists in foreign countries was chaired by Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova in the Akorda today.

"The proposals for development of this program were prepared and submitted for consideration. These proposals meet the requirements of the national plan "100 initiatives". Therefore, they were considered by the Government with the participation of the Prime Minister of the country. Now, we have to submit the main ideas for the consideration of the President. In this regard, we will consider them once again today," G. Abdykalikova said.

During the sitting, a development plan of "Bolashak" international scholarship program for 2016-2020 was approved and the initiatives aimed at development and improvement of "Bolashak" scholarship were discussed.