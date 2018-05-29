Devonian Period fossils found in N Kazakhstan

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Scientists and amateur paleontologists of Kazakhstan, Russia and the Czech Republic found and explored sediments of remains of marine organisms dwelt on Earth in ocean mid-water hundred million years ago in Ekibastuz for further research and exhibiting.

"Professor Stanislav Oplistil teaching at Karlov University gave us a master class on how to draw paleontological samples from the site stirring our general interest. We have found interesting species of animals dwelt in the Devonian Sea such as brachiopods, moss animals, sea lilies," one of the initiators, Ekibastuz school student Nazar Kuksos said.



The expedition is purposed to explore Devonian sediments found near the coal-mining field, the Bogatyr komir open pit mine.



"Discovery of trilobite, presumably, of the Ellipsocephaloidea family, superfamily of multiarticulate trilobite, aroused the outstanding interest for all its representatives are considered extinct. It is quite a rare and unique finding for Kazakhstan for we have never met any data concerning revealing of any trilobite of this family in the Ekibastuz coal-mining field," he went on.





The collection of the gathered paleontological samples will be studied and showcased this autumn at the exhibition at local history museums of Ekibastuz and Novyi Urengoy, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug of Russia.



According to paleontologists, the Devonian geological period dawned back to 416 million years ago and ended 358-360 million years ago.

