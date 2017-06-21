DEWA showcases its clean energy programs, projects and initiatives at Astana Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is participating in the Expo 2017 in Astana under the theme "Energy of the Future" as a gold sponsor in line with the UAE's efforts to equip one of the largest pavilions during the exhibition, WAM reports.

The UAE pavilion covers an area of more than 980 square metres and will be attended by major UAE agencies and institutions. Expo 2017 will run from 10th June to 11th September in the Kazakhstan capital.



The slogan of Expo 2017 reflects the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century in the field of energy while promoting efforts to find sustainable energy solutions to meet growing global demand, and the need to move to alternative energy sources and eco-friendly economies.



"We are participating in the exhibition, in line with vision of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to strengthen the leadership of the UAE, and its competitive global position, especially in the fields of renewable energy, sustainability, green economy, and energy efficiency. We are showcasing our ambitious programmes, projects and initiatives that combine economic growth, sustainable energy, and a clean and safe environment," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.



"As part of our commitment to promote sustainability, which is a key element of Expo 2020 Dubai, DEWA has allocated a huge portion of its clean energy projects, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy 2050 to provide 7 percent of Dubai's energy from clean energy sources by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2050. During its participation in Expo 2017, DEWA will review a number of its projects, mainly the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which covers the three themes of economic, environmental and community sustainability, and is the largest single-site solar project in the world, based on the independent power producer model, with a total investment of AED50 billion, and a production capacity of 1,000MW by 2020 and 5,000MW by 2030. Upon completion, the solar park will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year.



"DEWA lies at the forefront of the international community, reducing losses in power transmission and distribution networks to 3.3 percent, compared to 6-7 percent recorded in Europe and the USA. DEWA recorded a rate of 3.28 lost customer minutes, compared to European companies averaging 15 minutes. Water losses in the distribution network decreased to 8 percent during 2016, compared to 15 percent in North America. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fourth globally for the fourth consecutive year for getting electricity, as per the World Bank's Doing Business 2017 report," Al Tayer added.