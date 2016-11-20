DHL became official logistics partner of 2017 Winter Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On November 18, the organizers of the 2017 Winter Universide entered into a cooperation agreement with DHL, world's leading logistics operator, Kazinform refers to almaty2017.com.



As the per the agreement, DHL will ship and store commodities and materials of the Universiade organization directorate. The company is planning to transport up to 100 tonnes of sport items during the event.

At a press conference, Deputy Director of the 2017 Winter Universiade Organization Directorate Kamila Lukpanova stated the importance of such cooperation in holding the upcoming games.





“Logistics-related issue is an important part of the Universiade. We know that DHL has a great experience in assisting in organization of the world's major sport events and we are pleased to be in this list. We are honored that such a big company as DHL becomes our partner and helps us solve logistics-related issues,” Lukpanova added.

In turn, DHL Freight Director for Russia and CIS Marco Leineweber said that his company is ready to apply its logistics experience, resources and systems for successful organization of the Universiade and provide all-round assistance to the athletes in logistics-related matters.



