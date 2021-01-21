Diabetes activist Natalya Tukalevskaya honored with Kurmet Order

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva awarded Natalya Tukalevskaya, the Executive Director of the Public Fund of Diabetic Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with Kurmet Order on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

The awarding ceremony took place during Minister Balayeva’s working trip to Almaty city.

During the ceremony, Aida Balayeva praised Natalya Tukalevskaya for her contribution to the establishment and development of non-governmental organizations in Kazakhstan and her selfless work for the benefit of people and the country.

The honoree, in turn, expressed gratitude to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for appreciating her work as well as the work of all activists of the diabetic movement.

Natalya Tukalevskaya is a renowned public figure engaged in the efforts aimed at the health of the nation.

Recall that the Kurmet Order was institute to honor the citizens for their merits in the development of economy, social sphere, science, culture, education, etc.