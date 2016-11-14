Diabetes buses are run in Almaty and Astana

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Special buses with volunteers who tell the passengers about diabetes have been put in service in Astana and Almaty, the Diabetes Enlightenment Fund informed.

"On November 14 on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day special buses have been put in service with volunteers who will be visiting institutes, entities and enterprises of the cities to tell about diabetes, prevention of diabetes type II and carry out screening for blood sugar level.

The campaign is being conducted within the framework of "Attention: Diabetes!" project and symbolizes the start of cooperation of the project with the management of companies of Astana and Almaty. The volunteers are going to visit tens of enterprises with overall number of employees over 3 000 people.

In Kazakhstan there are more than 277 000 residents diagnosed diabetes and the tendency is increasing. 90% of all cases is diabetes type 2 which is caused by unbalanced food and lack of physical activity. Most patients learn about their diagnosis only after 5-10 years after it started developing and caused damage to health.