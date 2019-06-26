Dialogue, data and digital security focus of OSCE Central Asian Youth Network seminar in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 13th annual OSCE Central Asian Youth Network (CAYN) seminar began on June 25 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The three-day event, dedicated to the theme "Dialogue. Data. Digital Security", is organized by the OSCE Programme in Nur-Sultan with support from the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek for some 35 top university students and CAYN alumni from Central Asia, Afghanistan and Mongolia. Representatives of the OSCE, as well as experts from Afghanistan, Ukraine, the United States and Uzbekistan, specialists from the OSCE Secretariat and leading representatives of the private and non-profit sector, are taking part, the official website of the OSCE Programme in Nur-Sultan reads.

Participants will discuss how dialogue helps to promote security, the use of data in governance and business as well as the future of digital security. Training sessions will enhance participants' critical thinking skills as they share perspectives on ways to address threats and challenges in the region through international co-operation. The seminar also aims to stimulate creativity and foster friendship among the current and future leaders from the region. They will also explore the role of digitalization in promoting transparency and opportunities for business in the region.

"Whatever profession you may choose, the Central Asian Youth Network is here to help you in your professional development and to promote co-operation across Central Asia as a means to promote security in the region and beyond," said the Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, György Szabó.

Samuel Goda, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Youth and Security, discussed engagement for a safer, better and more secure future together with youth and the importance of engaging young people in decision-making processes. He highlighted the OSCE initiative Perspectives 2030, which brings together young women and men passionate about international relations and inspired by OSCE principles and commitments in order to develop a vision of security and co-operation in Europe, Eurasia and North America.

The seminar will be followed by a two-day training workshop focused on increasing communications between different communities, as well as on career and professional opportunities in the technology sector for young people.

The event is part of the Office's efforts to enhance young people's understanding of contemporary security threats and challenges and to explain the OSCE's role in addressing them.