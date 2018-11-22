Dialogue of cultures in Central Asia held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 1st international forum Dialogue of cultures of Central Asian nations took place in Almaty.

Scientists and culture experts, historians and political scientists from Central Asia gathered to debate correlation of cultures and traditions of fraternal states, rapprochement of Central Asian nations, Kazinform reports.



"We have the same roots; we speak the Turkic language, that's why we should exert every effort to make people come closer. And rapprochement is possible due to culture," representative of the international centre for rapprochement of cultures of Almaty city Zhannat Murunova said.



An exhibition of applied and folk art of ethnic groups comprising the multi-ethnic Kazakhstan unveiled the international cultural forum. It demonstrates traditional musical instruments, jewelries, apparel, utensils and national cuisine.



It is noteworthy, famous culture expert Murat Auezov took part in the forum. According to him, the forum is a continuation of his Talks along the Silk Road being held in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the past 12 years.