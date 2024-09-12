DialoguesSession at SDAIA Summit highlights AI Technologies for energy sector

Deputy Minister of Energy for Development and Project Management, Dr. Majid Al-Quwaiz, drew attention to the increased energy consumption by data centers due to the growth and spread of AI applications, SPA reports.

Participating in the dialogue session on the second day of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, Al-Quwaiz emphasized the need to find solutions for reducing the energy consumption of these applications and data. In this context, highlighting in this regard the positive steps taken by the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including coordination with specialized government sectors and collaborating closely with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which led to the launch of the Energy Center for Artificial Intelligence.

Cenly Chen, the Chief Growth Officer, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director at Supermicro, pointed out that when AI is applied correctly, and some of the challenges and obstacles in its use are addressed, it will certainly help in improving energy consumption and reducing costs through predictive applications, commending Saudi Arabia’s progress in cooling data centers and using renewable energy, affirming that the Kingdom has become a leader in solving these challenges.