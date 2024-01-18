Dialysis centre opens in Abai region

A new outpatient dialysis centre opened at the central district hospital in Urdzhar district, Abai region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The centre provides treatment for patients with chronic renal insufficiency. Every day up to 20 patients will receive treatment at the centre.

Acting governor of the district Akylbek Bashimbayev, heads of state bodies took part in the opening ceremony. As stated there, the number of patients who need kidney replacement therapy grows significantly.