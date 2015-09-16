Dias Kadyrbayev, Azamat Tazhayakov may serve sentence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has approved today the ratification of the Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal Sentences Abroad.

According to Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Mr. Zhakyp Assanov, who attended the plenary meeting of the chamber, under the convention a sentenced person can be given an opportunity to serve the sentence in the country of which the sentenced person is a national. "If Kazakhstan ratifies this document, we will have a chance to transfer Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov sentenced in the U.S. to Kazakhstan," he noted. "The convention becomes effective 30 days after the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States is notified of its ratification by the state party," Mr. Assanov added. Recall that Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov, both nationals of Kazakhstan, were jailed in the U.S. for obstructing the investigation and police in the Boston terror attack. The Kazakhstani exchange students helped Dzhokhar Tsarnaev by removing his backpack with a laptop from his dormitory room. Dzhokhar and his elder brother Tamerlan set off two bombs that killed three and injured 260 people at the Boston Marathon in 2013.