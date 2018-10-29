Dias Kadyrbayev convicted in U.S. now back in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dias Kadyrbayev, a citizen of Kazakhstan convicted following the investigation of the terror attack committed by the Tsarnaev brothers in Boston, has returned home, Kazinform correspondent cites Aibek Smadiyarov, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"We would like to inform you that our citizen Dias Kadyrbayev arrived in Almaty on October 24, 2018, and now he is in Kazakhstan. He had served his sentence and returned to Kazakhstan. The matter of his accountability in Kazakhstan falls within the jurisdiction of the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan. He is free," Smadiyarov told a briefing in Astana on Monday.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Dias Kadyrbayev, who was convicted of obstruction of justice, was released from federal prison in the U.S. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison in June 2015 following the investigation of the terror attack committed by the Tsarnaev brothers in Boston in April 2013.