Dias Kadyrbayev to return home after expiration of sentence: Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov made comments about the Kazakh nationals who are experiencing a difficult situation abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There is no new information on his case. He continues serving the sentence, and as soon as the term of sentence ends he will be returned to Homeland," Zhainakov said about Dias Kadyrbayev.

The Kazakh citizen Dias Kadyrbaev was sentenced to 6 years in prison in the United States upon the investigation of the terror attack committed in Boston by the Tsarnaev brothers in April 2013.

As to Akzharkyn Turlybai, she is still in China. "Her case is still pending. We keep in constant contact with Chinese law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities and are waiting for the court's decision on the case of our citizen. As soon as the court's decision is made, we will inform and take appropriate measures depending on the results of the review. The date is still unknown," Anuar Zhainakov said.



Earlier, we reported that the court's final decision on the case of Akzharkyn Turlybai, who was detained in Guangzhou, China, for smuggling drugs in March 2014, may be announced by the end of 2017.