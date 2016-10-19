EN
    10:14, 19 October 2016 | GMT +6

    DiCaprio says he will return any funds linked to Malaysian 1MDB scandal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leonardo DiCaprio says he will return any funds linked to Malaysian 1MDB scandal, Kazinform learnt from The Guardian.

     According to his spokesperson, “Leo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam linked to his hit film The Wolf of Wall Street.

    The star contacted in July the US Justice Department after it filed a lawsuit to seize over $1bln 1bn in allegedly ill-gotten assets tied to Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, including rights to the film.

    Allegations of a vast international scheme of embezzlement and money-laundering involving billions of dollars of 1MDB money began to emerge two years ago, rocking Malaysia’s political establishment, The Guardian says.

    As per a statement, DiCaprio is now awaiting direction from the US justice department regarding any funds that may have supported his environmental foundation or 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

    The Oscar-winning actor released a statement through his representatives on Tuesday saying he will return any gifts or donations connected to the Malaysian wealth fund, pending a fraud investigation of that fund by the US and other countries.

    Read more here

     

     

