Didar Khamza clinches tenth gold medal for Kazakhstan at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Competing in the men's 81 kg weight division, Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza has struck gold at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the finals, he faced Iran's Saeid Mollaei. Kazakhstan's Didar Khamza defeated the Iranian athlete in regulation time.

It has been the tenth gold medal of the Kazakhstan national team at the 2018 Asian Games.

PHOTO courtesy of Daniyar Mailybayev. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan