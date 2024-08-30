Diego Ulissi signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team

Italian rider Diego Ulissi has signed a two-year contract with the WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he will race during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.

Diego Ulissi (35) is one of the strongest one-day riders in the professional peloton, capable of excelling in races of nearly any level of difficulty. Additionally, Ulissi is traditionally strong in smaller stage races. Among the major achievements in his highly successful professional career are the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (2017), Milano-Torino, Giro dell’Emilia (2013), GP Industria & Artigianato (2022), overall victories in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey (2017), Tour of Slovenia (2011, 2019), Tour de Luxembourg (2020), and many others. Diego Ulissi has also won 8 stages of the Giro d’Italia between 2011 and 2020.

In 2024, Diego Ulissi is having another successful season. The Italian rider has claimed a stage win and third place overall at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a stage win and overall victory at the Tour of Austria, second place overall at both the Tour de Pologne and the Czech Tour, third place at the Giro dell’Appennino, and fourth place overall at the Tour of Oman and Tour de Hongrie.