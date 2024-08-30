Diego Ulissi signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team
Italian rider Diego Ulissi has signed a two-year contract with the WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he will race during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Diego Ulissi (35) is one of the strongest one-day riders in the professional peloton, capable of excelling in races of nearly any level of difficulty. Additionally, Ulissi is traditionally strong in smaller stage races. Among the major achievements in his highly successful professional career are the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (2017), Milano-Torino, Giro dell’Emilia (2013), GP Industria & Artigianato (2022), overall victories in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey (2017), Tour of Slovenia (2011, 2019), Tour de Luxembourg (2020), and many others. Diego Ulissi has also won 8 stages of the Giro d’Italia between 2011 and 2020.
In 2024, Diego Ulissi is having another successful season. The Italian rider has claimed a stage win and third place overall at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, a stage win and overall victory at the Tour of Austria, second place overall at both the Tour de Pologne and the Czech Tour, third place at the Giro dell’Appennino, and fourth place overall at the Tour of Oman and Tour de Hongrie.
“I am truly excited to become a part of the Astana project next year; this is a team with an impressive history. It’s an honor for me to join this team. Over the years, I’ve been able to achieve good results, and of course, in the new season with Astana Qazaqstan Team, I’d like to continue winning and competing for top places. I believe that together with the team, we can achieve great things. I’m familiar with many of the riders and staff, so I expect the transition to go smoothly. All that remains is to keep working 100%, set new goals, and strive for success”, said Diego Ulissi.
“Diego needs no introduction – he is one of the most successful and consistent riders in the peloton. As far as I know, since 2010, Ulissi has never finished a season without at least one victory – this is an incredible achievement. We can see that 2024 is shaping up to be another successful year for him, with strong results in both one-day races and week-long stage races. This is exactly what our team needs. I am confident that Diego will strengthen Astana Qazaqstan Team, becoming a leader in many races, while also being able to support his teammates when needed”, said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.