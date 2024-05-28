Diesel locomotives production in Kazakhstan doubles

The railway vehicles processing has heightened during the first four months of this year. During three-month cycle, 20 diesel locomotives were produced, representing a twofold increase compare to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Additionally, the production of railcars has also seen a notable uptick.

For the first four months of this year, 50 units of railway, streetcar, non-self-propelled, passenger, luggage, and other special purpose cars were produced, representing an 8.3-fold increase in comparison with the same period last year.

In turn, the production of freight cars also improved, with 400 units produced in January-April 2024, compared to just 9 units produced in the corresponding period of last year.