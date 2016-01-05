BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Diet can play an important role in skin's health.

A healthy and well balanced diet can reduce risks of skin disorders and illnesses and make skin glow, Xinhua reports.

Foods rich in vitamins will help improve the overall health of skin, functioning in skin elastic, the growth of new skin and avoiding age-related damages.

Antioxidants, contained in various fruits and vegetables such as oranges, peaches and carrots, can help repair damaged skin.

Another key element, omega-3s, found in nuts and fish, helps with fewer wrinkles.

Besides, getting enough water can keep the skin hydrated and help to remove toxins.

There is an emphasis on avoiding starches and sugars, which cause rapid rises in blood sugar and lead to inflammation.

No alcohol is also significant to avoid blood-sugar spikes.