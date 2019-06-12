EN
    11:48, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Differing views but consolidate nation is beacon, Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Development of the country, including political progress, is directly connected with digitalization. It will change the content of relations between the state and society. That's why the Digital Kazakhstan State Program approved by the Leader of Nation should be fulfilled," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the inauguration ceremony.

    The Head of State noted that people are concerned over the development of a dialogue between the government and society.

    "Such a dialogue should be built on acceptance of the freedom of speech. Differing views but the consolidated nation is our beacon," the Head of State said.

