14:22, 21 May 2024 | GMT +6
Digestive diseases are most common childhood illnesses in Kazakhstan
At today’s Government sitting Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said what are the most common childhood diseases in Kazakhstan, Kazinform news Agency reports.
Pupils make up 19% of the country’s population and over 57% of the country’s children.
There are over 7,000 schools in Kazakhstan. 90% of schools employ nurses.
In 2023, 5.5 million school-aged children underwent periodic screening. Of which 9.3% were diagnosed with diseases, 210,000 are under regular medical check-ups.
The Minister stressed the most common children’s diseases in Kazakhstan are digestive system diseases (9.7%), diseases of the nervous system (9.1%), and eye diseases (8.3%).