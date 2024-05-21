EN
    14:22, 21 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Digestive diseases are most common childhood illnesses in Kazakhstan

    Children's illnesses
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    At today’s Government sitting Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said what are the most common childhood diseases in Kazakhstan, Kazinform news Agency reports.

    Pupils make up 19% of the country’s population and over 57% of the country’s children.

    There are over 7,000 schools in Kazakhstan. 90% of schools employ nurses.

    In 2023, 5.5 million school-aged children underwent periodic screening. Of which 9.3% were diagnosed with diseases, 210,000 are under regular medical check-ups.

    The Minister stressed the most common children’s diseases in Kazakhstan are digestive system diseases (9.7%), diseases of the nervous system (9.1%), and eye diseases (8.3%).

    Currently reading
