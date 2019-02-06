Digital Army Day held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan has held Digital Army Day at the Astana Hub - International Hub of ІТ Startups, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

Digital technologies are being adopted in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan on a scheduled basis in the furtherance of the instruction of the President - the Supreme Commander in line with Digital Kazakhstan nation-wide program. The event took place with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev and Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev. The day was held to organize the interaction of national manufacturers and developers of IT technologies with the Ministry of Defense and other security agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the provision of state-of-the-art technical facilities and software.

"Ensuring the country's defensive capability and the combat efficiency of the Army under present-day conditions largely depends on the use of new technologies. And the defense industry is currently open to cooperation with the domestic IT community along this avenue. We would like as many companies of Kazakhstan as possible to be involved in this work. First, it will let us increase the Kazakhstani content. The Head of State has always said about the importance of this. Secondly, the use of domestic solutions is directly linked to ensuring the security of the country," Askar Zhumagaliyev underlined.

Around 40 national IT companies made a presentation on creating a domestic operating system and database system, unmanned systems and simulators, smart self-learning software and hardware complexes capable of collecting, analyzing large amounts of data from various sources and simulating situations based on the information received, as well as the subsequent implementation of the decisions taken.

As a result of the event, a five-party memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry, Zerde National Infocommunication Holding, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and the Kazakhstan Association of IT Companies.