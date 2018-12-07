Digital economy high on CIS agenda, says Executive Secretary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Development of the digital economy is becoming topic number one in the CIS, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said at today's session of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow, BelTA has learned.

On 15 March 2019, the Russian capital will host the CIS Economic Forum to discuss the digital economy development problems. "This theme is getting to the forefront in the CIS," Sergei Lebedev said.

Digital economy was high on the agenda of the CIS Economic Council session today. In particular, the council members discussed the development of the competition policy in the CIS countries in the context of the digital economy.

The council also reviewed the interstate program of innovative cooperation in the CIS through 2020, interoperability in the transport sector, the status of implementation of the coherent tariff policy concept on railway transport. Some financial and organizational matters were also raised.

Turkmenistan laid out the priorities of its CIS presidency in 2019. They include transport and energy sectors, including the establishment of modern transport corridors and large logistic centers. Plans are in place to develop new approaches to joint activities of the CIS countries in trade and economy. Turkmenistan intends to pay considerable attention to cooperation in the humanitarian matters. It also proposes to initiate the discussion on the concept of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the peoples of the CIS member states.