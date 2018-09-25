Digital farms to be created in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of processed agricultural products through the introduction of digital technologies on farms, the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Evniev said at a government meeting Sept. 25.

The first vice-minister noted that at least 20 digital farms will be established in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"The experience of such countries as Canada, Turkey, Australia, Germany, the United States shows that the state creates conditions for farmers at each stage of activity. The experience of these countries on online loans, weather analysis and forecast, crop planning, price monitoring and others will be used in the digitalization of agro-industrial complex," Arman Evniev said.

In addition, it is planned to launch, beginning from 2020, online training for farmers with the involvement of private IT companies.

"A farmer will be able to choose a trainer and take courses without coming to the training center, which will reduce time and transport costs. The introduction of online consultations will allow a farmer to learn necessary information on entrepreneurship, farming, agronomy, seed production, animal husbandry, to reduce the cost of finding and attracting specialists", Arman Evniev said.

The vice-minister also said that it is planned to launch in 2019 a pilot project of online lending during the spring field work, and to fully automate this process by 2021. It is also planned to automate the process of obtaining land at trading sessions and auctions.

"It is planned to carry out in the pilot mode the provision of land only in electronic form in some regions until July 1, 2019, and to launch the process full-scale in the whole country beginning from 2021. It is planned to create an open map of land plots until the end of 2019," Arman Evniev added.

The process of digitalization will also affect precision agriculture. As part of the introduction of precision farming, three levels of farms have been identified: a digital farm, an advanced farm and a basic farm, for which a set of necessary elements has been defined. According to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture, today there are 114 advanced and 10 digital farms in Kazakhstan.